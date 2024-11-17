Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.04 and last traded at $35.11. 909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned about 55.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

