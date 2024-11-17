Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Holdings Lowered by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

