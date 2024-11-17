Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

