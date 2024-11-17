Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of INVZ opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 232.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

