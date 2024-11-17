Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

INSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inseego from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

