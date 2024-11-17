Insider Buying: Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Director Purchases C$283,000.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer acquired 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$283,000.00.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.78 on Friday. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.20. The stock has a market cap of C$815.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

