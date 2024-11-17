Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Sells 4,002 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,456.69. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AX opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $85.54.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,877,000 after acquiring an additional 164,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

