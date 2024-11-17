Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 25,118 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 25,118 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $86,154.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,529.83. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexis Desieno also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, Alexis Desieno sold 7,487 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $23,059.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $171.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 93.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.67%. The company had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

