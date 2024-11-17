Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 29.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Intel by 43.1% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 90,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 22.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 53.0% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 21,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

