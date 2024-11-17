Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 77.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $155.55 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.64 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.