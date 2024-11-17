Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) Enters into Letter Agreement with Palogic Value Management, L.P.Santa Clara, CA, November 13, 2024 – Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) disclosed today in a Form 8-K filing that on November 8, 2024, the company entered into a letter

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Intevac’s 8K filing here.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
