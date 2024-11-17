Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 10490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Intouch Insight Stock Down 8.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$8.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.35 million for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

