Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,407. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.