Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,407. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

