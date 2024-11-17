Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1501 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BATS HIYS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,508 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.
About Invesco High Yield Select ETF
