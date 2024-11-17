Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 114,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 38,933 shares.The stock last traded at $59.83 and had previously closed at $59.97.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $968.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 326,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 149,097 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

