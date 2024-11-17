Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:IVRA)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of IVRA stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile
