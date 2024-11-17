Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
XSHD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,418 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
