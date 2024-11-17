Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Iradimed by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Iradimed by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter valued at $183,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iradimed Price Performance
NASDAQ IRMD opened at $51.99 on Friday. Iradimed Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
About Iradimed
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
