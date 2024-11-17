iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 0.3% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $52.13 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

