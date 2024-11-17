iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,469,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CMF stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

