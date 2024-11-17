iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,915 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $94,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

