iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

