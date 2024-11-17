iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Stock Position Lifted by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $608.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

