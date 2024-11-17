iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.18. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

