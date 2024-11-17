iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $387.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.42 and a 12-month high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

