iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF comprises 1.5% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.