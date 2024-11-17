Jagdeep Singh Sells 5,531 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $27,710.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,820.83. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 7th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $1,063,253.10.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $1,151,697.30.

Shares of QS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $1,950,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

