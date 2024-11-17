Jagdeep Singh Sells 5,531 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $27,710.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,820.83. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 7th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $1,063,253.10.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $1,151,697.30.

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of QS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $1,950,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

