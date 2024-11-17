JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

JD Bancshares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

JD Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

