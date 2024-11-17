Jennifer Rock Sells 8,225 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 8,225 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $600,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,023.20. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $235,838.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $199,691.50.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.