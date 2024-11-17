Jeremy Wacksman Sells 5,985 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $442,650.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,957,704.88. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,136 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $668,937.92.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $73.04 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 98.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

