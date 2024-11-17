JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.07.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.