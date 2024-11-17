JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Price

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

SMWB stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Similarweb by 122.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

