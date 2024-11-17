JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

BBJP opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

