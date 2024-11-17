JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,805 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $62.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

