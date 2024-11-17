Judy Anderson Sells 2,893 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) CFO Judy Anderson sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $109,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $497,538. The trade was a 18.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $369.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.71. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.25%. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyco Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

