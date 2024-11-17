KBC Group NV Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

KBC Group NV increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 447.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,264.47. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. This represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,824 shares of company stock worth $6,841,316. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

