KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $275.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.