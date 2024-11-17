KBC Group NV Sells 625,051 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 625,051 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 131,350 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 181,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,907,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,930,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMG opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

