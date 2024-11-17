KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

