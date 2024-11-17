KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in State Street by 44.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.11.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

State Street stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

