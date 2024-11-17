Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39. 22 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Kemira Oyj Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

