Kemper Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Kemper has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
Kemper Stock Performance
KMPR stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kemper
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.