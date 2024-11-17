Kemper Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Kemper has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

KMPR stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

