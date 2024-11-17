Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 521 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.20.

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.32 and its 200-day moving average is $251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $315.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.