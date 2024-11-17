Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 638 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $260.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

