Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JCI opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.