Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,521 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.1 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day moving average of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.