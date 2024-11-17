Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 4,720 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.