KPP Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $385.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $405.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

