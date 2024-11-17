KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,366,000 after buying an additional 473,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $129.80 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

