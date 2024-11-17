KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,918 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,918 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,381,000 after purchasing an additional 437,404 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $24,025,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 691,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 269,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $57.56 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

